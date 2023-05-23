Argument outside Lynnwood hotel leads to double shooting with 1 dead

An investigation is underway into a fatal shooting outside a Lynnwood hotel.

A KIRO 7 News crew arrived at the parking lot outside the Best Western Alderwood shortly before 5 a.m. to find a large response from police on 36th Avenue West just off 196th Street Southwest behind the Lynnwood Event Center.

According to Lynnwood Police, a person staying at the hotel got into an argument with a man and woman. The man was shot and killed. The woman was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooting suspect is cooperating with investigators.

Officers said they are trying to determine if the two victims were trying to steal the shooting suspect’s car.