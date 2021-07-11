An argument outside a Texas barbershop about who won a race escalated to a shooting that left 3 people injured, police say

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

An intense argument escalated into a shooting outside a barbershop in Houston, Texas.

The debate between two men stemmed from who won a foot race, police said Saturday.

Three people, including two innocent bystanders, were shot and sent to nearby hospitals.

An argument about who won a race resulted in a shooting outside of a barbershop in Houston, Texas, that left three people wounded.

Houston Police Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge told reporters at a press briefing that the department received a call about the shooting around 3 p.m. Officers responded to the Mean Kuts barbershop at 10008 Tidwell Road, Houston's KTRK reported.

"Upon arrival, we discovered that two males were fighting outside ...verbally arguing about who ran a race faster," Baimbridge said, adding that they may have been debating about the race for a month.

Bainbridge said police had gathered evidence about the incident from a phone video and a witness account.

One man began to walk away from the confrontation when he was shot by the suspect twice in the arm. Baimbridge said two people inside the establishment who were not involved in the argument were struck by stray bullets.

Police said in a tweet the victims were sent to nearby hospitals with "non-life-threatening injuries." The suspect left the scene in a vehicle, Baimbridge said.

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

