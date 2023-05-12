An argument over an abortion preceded Dallas man shooting, killing his girlfriend

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend because he was upset that she had had an abortion, according to the Dallas Police Department. The woman was killed by the gunshots.

The suspect and the victim got into an argument before the shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, Dallas police responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of South Walton Walker Boulevard around 7:40 a.m.

Police found Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

Gonzalez’s sister said she saw Gonzalez and the suspect, Harold Thompson, walking together, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The sister said after passing by Gonzalez and Thompson, she heard a gunshot. The witness saw Gonzalez on the ground.

Another witness told police they saw Thompson put Gonzalez in a choke hold before shooting her. The witness attempted to help Gonzalez but was unsuccessful, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows Gonzalez and Thompson walking. Thompson attempted to put Gonzalez in a choke hold, but she “shrugged” him off and they continued walking through a parking lot, according to police.

Thompson then pulled out a gun and shot Gonzalez one time in the head. She fell to the ground and Thompson fired several more gunshots at her before he fled the scene, police said in the affidavit. Thompson is facing a murder charge.

In the investigation, police discovered Gonzalez had gone to Colorado to get an abortion and returned the night before she was shot. Police believe Thompson was the father of the child and was upset about the abortion.

Thompson had an active warrant against him for choking Gonzalez before the day of the shooting.