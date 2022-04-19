Argument over access to home beer fridge leads to arrest

Apr. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — A married couple's argument over who had permission to retrieve another cold one from a beer fridge, ended with a call to dispatch and an arrest of a Paradise Township woman on suspicion of assault, law enforcement officials said Monday.

Officials said Central Dispatch on Thursday received a call from a 59-year-old woman, who reported she and her husband were both intoxicated and stated he grabbed her by the throat and poured beer over her head after an argument over her drinking escalated.

When Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the couple's home, however, the 61-year-old husband said his wife was the aggressor and he was the one who'd been grabbed and doused after an argument turned into a pushing match.

The argument centered on whether the woman, who claimed ownership of the beer fridge, should be able to consume more alcohol, officials said.

When the man stood in front of the fridge, told his wife she'd consumed enough for the night and blocked her from retrieving another beverage, officials said it was their understanding the woman was the aggressor toward the man.

The woman was lodged in the county jail on accusations of assault and a report was sent to the prosecutor's office, officials said.