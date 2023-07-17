Argument over alleged debt leads to stabbing in Harrison Twp.

A man was injured overnight Sunday after a stabbing in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were initially called out to the area of Koehler Avenue around 12:24 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told News Center 7 Monday that the incident happened on Wire Drive.

The victim was assaulted by someone known to them, the spokesperson said. The attack was believed to be over an alleged debt.

The victim received lacerations around his should and neck area. His injuries were non-life threatening.

The spokesperson said the victim ended up at the Speedway gas station on Needmore Road after the stabbing.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an employee at the gas station called 911 when they saw a customer bleeding from the head.

The weapon used in the attack has not been recovered at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was located, interviewed, and taken into custody.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.