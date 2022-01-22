Argument over barking dogs may have sparked deadly Edgewood shooting

Jan. 22—Two weeks after New Mexico State Police officers found the body of a man gunned down in his vehicle outside a home in Edgewood, the agency still has not named a suspect in his death.

Officers arrived Jan. 7 at a home on Park Road where they found 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur dead from gunshot wounds. His body had fallen from a 1994 green Ford Explorer, and his legs were still in the vehicle, according to search warrants filed last week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

State police obtained three search warrants for the property: one for La Fleur's vehicle, one for the property where he died and one for DNA samples from the potential shooter.

Witnesses told police a man who lived in the home with his wife had shot La Fleur while the two were arguing, an affidavit said.

Officers were told the men had been "arguing about barking dogs," and La Fleur had attempted to run over the man with his truck.

The man's wife told police she and her husband were inside their home when they heard a loud noise. Her husband went outside to see what was going on and brought his gun because he did not recognize the vehicle parked outside their home.

Moments later, she said, she heard "loud popping noises," according to the affidavit. Then her husband came inside and said, "Call 911. The son of an [expletive] tried to run me over."

The search warrant affidavits said witnesses and emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but La Fleur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four gunshot rounds had been fired "through the windshield of the vehicle," according to an affidavit.

Officers found an active dashboard camera in La Fleur's truck, which may have recorded the incident, according to the document. They also found two "projectiles" near his body.

A handgun, several bullet casings and two magazines — one of which was empty — also were found at the scene, though the search warrant's return inventory does not specify whether they were in the vehicle or in the home.

Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.