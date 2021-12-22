Argument over beer leads to SWAT situation in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood

Dec. 22—A SWAT situation ended with a man's arrest in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Pittsburgh police said officers went to the 200 block of East Elizabeth Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of domestic violence.

A criminal complaint filed in the case said a woman reported that Marcus Quevi, 30, had threatened her and broken into her apartment.

The woman told police that Quevi, who is homeless, became agitated when her roommate would not give him some of his beer, the complaint states. After she told him to leave, the woman said Quevi threatened to choke her and said he would kill her.

Quevi left but came back a couple of minutes later, police said the woman told them. She said he climbed a fire escape and began pulling on a window to force it open while continuing to threaten the her, the complaint said. The woman and her roommate fled to the basement as Quevi got inside.

Officers got the two to safety and tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with Quevi, who said he would only come out if police kicked in the door. Considering Quevi to be a barricaded subject, police called for a SWAT team to respond.

The complaint said the woman gave SWAT officers her keys, which they used them to get inside the apartment. Quevi was arrested without incident shortly after 10:15 p.m.

Police said Quevi was heavily intoxicated and partially unresponsive. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital to be checked before being taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Police charged Quevi with burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .