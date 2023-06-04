Argument over a beer leaves one man dead and another jailed, SC police say

A South Carolina man is dead, and another is behind bars following a fatal stabbing during an argument over a beer, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Derrell Levon Long, a 31-year-old Prosperity resident, was killed Wednesday, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.

The stabbing happened at about 8:45 p.m. at a residence on Langford Street in Prosperity, according to Kneece.

Witnesses said that Long and 67-year-old Newberry resident Ollie Lindler were arguing over a beer being consumed by Lindler, according to the sheriff’s office.

The men got involved in an altercation that led to the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said.

Long was found unresponsive in the front yard and died at the scene. Lindler was later arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other injuries were reported.

Lindler was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show. Bond was denied on the murder charge, and Lindler remains jailed at the Newberry County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Despite the arrest, the stabbing remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, sheriff’s office, and Prosperity Police Department.