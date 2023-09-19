Argument over cellphone charger leads to fatal shooting between brothers, MS cops say

An argument between two brothers over a cellphone charger turned deadly, Mississippi deputies say.

Copiah County deputies responded to a reports of a shooting in Hazlehurst at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to information shared with McClatchy News from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located 21-year-old Larry Thrasher near the scene. His older brother had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Kawalarius Thrasher, 25, was taken to Copiah County Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, according to the report.

Witnesses told deputies that the brothers were arguing over the cellphone charger before the shooting.

The 21-year-old was taken to Copiah County Jail and faces a murder charge, officials told McClatchy News.

Hazlehurst is about 35 miles southwest of Jackson.

