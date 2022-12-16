Argument over damaged microwave leaves one roommate dead, Arizona deputies say

A man fatally shot his sleeping roommate after arguing over a damaged microwave, authorities in Arizona said.

Robert Hoenshell Jr., 73, is accused of shooting his roommate, Everett Yates, 73, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Golden Valley, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Both are from Golden Valley.

Deputies responded to the home at 3:55 p.m. in the 3100 block of McConnico Road.

Hoenshell and Yates had gotten into an argument the day before over a damaged microwave, deputies said.

Then Hoenshell fatally shot him while he was sleeping, deputies said.

Hoenshell was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Golden Valley is in northwestern Arizona, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

