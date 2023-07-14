Argument over Delafield man's tattoos leads to fatal physical altercation in Hartland

A Delafield man died on July 12 after he was critically injured in a physical assault in Hartland last month, police said. The person who attacked him was angered by his tattoos, the criminal complaint said.

On June 17, 39-year-old Josh Davies was found lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Capitol Drive "going in and out of consciousness," a Hartland Police Department news release said.

The suspect, 64-year-old Kevin Sehmer of Brookfield was arrested on June 18, police said, and the Waukesha County District Attorney charged Sehmer with one felony count of aggravated battery. After Davies' death, Sehmer was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, court records show.

The incident is still under investigation by Hartland police, as well as Waukesha County's medical examiner and district attorney.

According to the criminal complaint:

Davies and his wife were at Tabi's Wine Bar, 111 E. Capitol Drive, when the suspect, Sehmer, told them that Davies' tattoos meant he was "going to hell and that God would not save them."

Sehmer continued to yell at Davies about "God and tattoos," prompting them to leave the bar.

Outside, Sehmer "went after" Davies "for no reason" and then ran away, Davies' wife said.

A friend of Davies told police the back of Davies' head hit the concrete after he was punched.

Clips of the assault were captured on surveillance camera from the bar and the nearby Hometown Pharmacy.

Sehmer told police that they were both yelling at each other, and admitted he didn't like "the other guy" from the start.

Sehmer ended up losing his cool, he said, but "he wasn't trying to kill the guy." He said he wouldn't have hit Davies if he didn't feel threatened by a stool Davies was raising.

If convicted, Sehmer faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

