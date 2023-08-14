Argument over dog leads to deadly Dayton shooting, court records state

A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in the city last week.

Ja’shawn Jones, 18, is facing murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault, and weapons charges, according to Dayton Municipal Court records filed Monday morning.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing a man on S. Monmouth Street on Aug. 10.

Police were called out to the first block of S. Monmouth Street around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting.

According to court records, the victim had been previously chased by an unsecured dog in the block. On Thursday, he and the dog’s owner got into an argument.

“During the argument, Jones exited the resident and produced two handguns. A physical altercation occurred between [the victim] and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking [the victim],” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

It wasn’t stated if Jones was the dog’s owner.

After being taken into custody, police said Jones admitted to shooting the victim after the fight and being pepper sprayed.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released and is pending notification of their next of kin.

Jones remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance this afternoon.