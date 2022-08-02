Argument over dog poop gets dangerous

Aug. 2—An argument over dog excrement led to gun play among Lebanon neighbors.

Mackenzie Ray, 37, called police three times Sunday to complain about her neighbors, but it was she who was arrested after a witness showed police a video of her pointing a handgun at them, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ray was sitting in her car in her driveway when Chasteven Crosby approached the car while screaming at Ray, she reportedly told police. Crosby was upset because he believed Ray's dog pooped on his porch, one door to the east of Ray's home, according to court records.

Ray left her car to scream back at Crosby, who also moved or redirected a video camera attached to Ray's house while he was there, according to the affidavit.

Ray went into her home at 1316 Ascot Drive and emerged with a handgun, neighbors reportedly told police.

Crosby and Christina Bray were on their porch next door and Ray was standing outside with a gun in her hand when police arrived, Lebanon Police Officer Tyler Winings wrote in his report.

Lebanon Patrolman Grady Robertson drew his handgun on Ray, commanding her to drop her weapon, and she tossed it into her garage, according to the affidavit.

Bray told police that Crosby redirected Ray's surveillance camera because it had pointed at their property, according to the affidavit. Winings reported that Crosby appeared to be heavily intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Another neighbor showed police video he took, in which Ray clearly pointed her handgun at Crosby multiple times, and Ray's surveillance video clearly showed Crosby trespassing and tampering with her camera, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Ray is charged in Boone Circuit Court with one count of pointing a firearm and is scheduled for an initial hearing Aug. 9.

Police also recommended to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office that Crosby be charged with criminal trespass, but no charges had been filed against him as of Tuesday.