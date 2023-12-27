Argument over dog poop leads to deadly shooting, Tennessee police say. One arrested

An argument over a man not picking up after his dog ended with one person dead, Tennessee police said.

Now, Stefen White of Knoxville faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, the Knoxville Police Department said in a news release.

They found a man inside the home with at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted to save his life, but the man died of his injuries, police said.

His identity has not been released.

In an arrest report, police said the victim accused 34-year-old White of not cleaning up his dog’s poop in his yard, WVLT reported.

They got into a fight, then White pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest, police said, according to WATE.

He was booked in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility, and his bond was set at $100,000. His attorney information is not in jail records.

