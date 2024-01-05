Argument over food on Christmas Eve ends in fatal east side Indianapolis shooting

Camello Dolce didn't start the argument.

He didn't threaten to report a recently released felon, police said, who was illegally carrying a firearm outside an Indianapolis liquor store on Christmas Eve.

Dolce wasn't even the shooting's intended target.

He still died after a disagreement over food.

On Friday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Jerry Phillips, 29, wanted in connection with the Christmas Eve slaying of Dolce, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and died less than an hour later at Eskenazi Hospital, records state.

Police say Dolce, Phillips, and three others were standing outside a liquor store in the 9900 block of E. 38th St when an argument between two men over buying food spilled into bloodshed.

A witness told police that Phillips was carrying a firearm, and said "nobody messes with or touches" his friend during the disagreement, according to probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

The witness allegedly threatened to alert police that Phillips, a registered sex offender released after serving jail time, was carrying a firearm, records state.

The group separated, police said, with Phillips walking north on Strathmore Road and Dolce getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle with two other men. As they pulled out of the liquor store's parking lot, a witness told investigators they saw Phillips return and fire the handgun at the vehicle, striking Dolce.

Public safety in Indianapolis: What the city pledges to focus on this year

The vehicle fled north on Mitthoefer Road for roughly half a mile until stopping outside an IFD fire station for help. Medics rushed Dolce to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to court documents.

After speaking to witnesses, homicide detectives began searching for Phillips.

Witness testimony, cellphone records help catch alleged killer

On Dec. 26, an IMPD detective was contacted by the Lawrence Police Department, who said they had arrested a suspect, unrelated to Dolce's fatal shooting, but who claimed they could provide information about Phillips' whereabouts.

IMPD detectives spoke with the suspect, who said they had talked to Phillips shortly after Dolce's killing. Phillips had shot Dolce by mistake, according to the affidavit, while aiming for the driver.

The suspect told detectives that Phillips said he still "needed to take out" the driver because he had witnessed the shooting, records state.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and retrieved cellphone records between the suspect and Phillips. On Thursday, police tracked Phillips' cellphone to within a few meters of Ellis Drive on the east side of Indianapolis.

More in Indy Crime: Greenwood shooting involving teens was a 'set up,' police believe. 1 died, 2 others jailed

Homicide detectives found Phillips walking along the 4100 block of N. Mitthoefer Dr. Thursday. After identifying themselves, Phillips ran south but was apprehended quickly by police, according to the affidavit.

Detectives advised Phillips of his rights, who requested a lawyer before making a statement to police. As of Friday, no attorney was listed for Phillips, who remains in jail.

Anyone with more information about the Dolce's shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Melkey at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Crime: arrest made in fatal Christmas Eve shooting