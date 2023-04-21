Argument over friend's debt led to fatal shooting, police say; gunman claims self-defense

WEST PALM BEACH — A 22-year-old West Palm Beach man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal shooting on the morning of April 16 in the city's Roosevelt Estates neighborhood.

Tracyn Young told investigators he fired in self-defense at the other man, who had threatened him with a blade. Evidence collected at the scene contradicted Young's claim, city police said in arresting him and booking him into the Palm Beach County Jail on April 19.

During a hearing April 20 at the Palm Beach County Jail, Circuit Judge Kirk Volker ordered Young to be held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The judge assigned the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office to represent Young. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

Shooting stemmed from argument over a friend's debt

Police have not identified the 26-year-old man killed in the shooting on the 1300 block of Ninth Court, south of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. His family has invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 amendment to the state constitution that allows it to withhold his name from public reports.

Witnesses inside the home told police investigators they heard Young and the other man arguing outside shortly before 10:30 a.m., followed by the sound of gunfire. A man said he exited his bedroom and found the shooting victim in the kitchen choking on blood.

The resident said he didn't see Young, but confirmed Young was at the house just prior to the argument and the shooting. A woman told investigators Young came to her house and told her he believed he had killed someone and planned to turn himself in to police.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Young returned to scene and approached officers and detectives, who took him to the department's headquarters to be interviewed. He said the other man arrived at the home armed with a blade and confronted him about money owed by a mutual friend.

Young said he exited the home and first walked to the fence in the front yard, then began backing away in the back yard. He told officers he retrieved his firearm to defend himself after the other man threatened him with the blade. He said he left on foot after the shooting, but later changed his story to say he left in a vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Evidence does not support self-defense killing, police say

Police investigators said no blade was found in the area where Young said the shooting occurred. Deputies also found two shell casings near the victim's body in the kitchen, refuting Young's claim that all of his shots were fired outside the home, the arrest report said.

Young told officers the other man went to the back door after the shots were fired and entered the kitchen area. Young said he followed the man to the door, then ran away.

Investigators said bloodied shoe prints were found at the door's interior threshold and the living room, indicating that someone had walked through the blood. An inspection of Young's shoes resembled the tread pattern found in the shoe prints, police said.

The investigation showed that one of the shooting victim's gunshot wounds could not have occurred while the man was standing in front of and approaching Young, and likely occurred after the man had retreated into the home's interior and was no longer a threat, the report said.

The evidence reportedly showed that Young followed the man inside and shot him from the back as the man was lying face down on the ground.

