An argument over lawn care escalated in Florida. Two people were stabbed, police say

A brutal fight over discarded leaves with her neighbors Sunday evening ended with a woman arrested in Florida.

According to a police report from the Palm Bay Police Department, officers responded to a call around 6 p.m. about a “stabbing.” When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a male victim with a stab wound to his left arm and a female victim who had suffered a stab wound to her left leg. Both were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

The female victim told officers she saw her brother and 87-year-old mother feuding with his neighbor, Kyong Moulton, 66, and came outside to intervene. She said Moulton first slapped her and then produced a steak knife and stabbed her.

Moulton denied stabbing anyone and says she was the one who was slapped first. The suspect told officers that she was upset upon returning home when she saw the leaves and “assumed” that her neighbors who lived across the street had placed them there on purpose.

So Moulton got out her leaf blower, and admitted to shooting the litter back over.

Moulton was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

The knife was not recovered.