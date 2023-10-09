Argument over marijuana leads to deadly stabbing in Volusia County, deputies say

Video shows deputies in Volusia County arrested a man who is accused of a deadly stabbing.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office had their helicopter in the sky and dogs on the ground Sunday when they arrested 31-year-old Jospeh McDonald.

McDonald is behind bars Monday and facing a murder charge.

Investigators said it all started when two of McDonald’s brother’s friends were smoking marijuana in his house and didn’t share it with him.

Detectives said McDonald got mad and stabbed a 21-year-old in the stomach and the victim died at the hospital.

Videos released by the sheriff’s office show deputies with guns drawn searching the woods and neighborhoods after the stabbing.

Officials said McDonald was found not far from his home Sunday afternoon.

See more in the video above.

