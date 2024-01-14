Argument over missing food from McDonald’s order led to woman’s shooting death, warrants say

New details are being released in the shooting death of a woman at an Atlanta McDonald’s.

Tamanika Woods, a mother of four, was shot and killed inside a McDonald’s on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. just days after Christmas.

Police were called to the restaurant on Dec. 27 where they found Woods. She was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness held 19-year-old T’Niya Evans, the alleged shooter, at the scene until police arrived. She has since been charged with Woods’ murder.

According to Evans’ arrest warrants, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the incident that led to the shooting started as an argument over missing food.

Police say Evans and her sisters confronted a McDonald’s employee about food missing from their order.

Woods was a friend of the worker and came to her defense, according to the warrants. During the argument, one of Evans’ sisters began arguing and began fighting. That’s when they say Evans can be seen in surveillance footage pulling a gun from her waistband, walking over to Woods and firing a single shot.

Evans is being held without bond in the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder, child cruelty, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

She is scheduled to appear before a Fulton County judge next week.

