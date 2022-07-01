Argument over money led to fatal shooting in Peoria this week, prosecutor says

PEORIA – A dispute over money led to the city's latest homicide, a Peoria County prosecutor told a judge Friday afternoon.

The alleged shooter, Rev I. Blakes, 41, didn't deny shooting Michael Davis, Jr. late Tuesday afternoon. However, he told police he thought he had heard a gunshot prior and then saw Davis coming to him.

Blakes appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Friday, charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with Davis' death Tuesday in the 1000 block of West McClure Avenue.

Bond was set at $2 million and a July 28 preliminary hearing set, though it is likely a grand jury will hear the case before then. Judge Albert Purham, Jr. set the bond at $2 million, noting Blakes' prior drug and alcohol related offenses.

Blakes was currently on bond stemming from an incident in October 2020 where he was allegedly driving under the influence. The charge also alleges he had four prior such convictions.

Assistant State's Attorney Jason Ramos told Purham that multiple eyewitnesses saw the shooting and all said the same thing – that Blakes allegedly shot Davis, who fell the ground. Then Blakes fired two to three more shots while he was on the ground before running off, the prosecutor said in open court.

Along his flight path, a silver pistol was found in a creek and a witness told police Blakes had used a silver handgun, Ramos said.

Life-saving measures were performed by arriving officers and paramedics, but Davis, 32, died a short while later at the hospital, the prosecutor said.

When he was arrested, Blakes said he had gone over to Davis' home, which is on that block of McClure, because Davis had stolen $140 from him. Davis' mother, Ramos said, confirmed the two had a dispute over money before the shooting.

Toward the end of the hearing, a visibly upset Blakes blurted out that prosecutors had no evidence against him and blasted the proceedings, saying he was facing prison time for the rest of his life. Judge Purham allowed him to vent for a few seconds before shutting down the dispute and moving on to the next case.

If convicted, Blakes faces at least 45 years and possibly up to natural life in prison. And if he's convicted of the DUI allegations, those would be served consecutively as he was free on bond at the time of the fatal shooting.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Money dispute allegedly led to Peoria's most recent homicide