Argument over movie leads to woman fatally stabbing boyfriend, Tennessee police say

A woman and her boyfriend were arguing over a movie when she stabbed him in the chest, killing him, Tennessee police said.

Tasha Bradley, 49, is charged with murder after a Dec. 5 altercation at her apartment in Memphis, according to an arrest affidavit in Shelby County court.

Her boyfriend, 56-year-old Michael Williams, was found with a stab wound, police say. Williams is also Bradley’s ex-husband.

Bradley’s attorney Mitchell Wood told McClatchy News on Dec. 8 that they reduced her bond to $40,000, which she posted, according to Shelby County records.

Wood said there was a history of domestic violence in the relationship, and case filings show domestic violence charges against Williams over the years.

Court records show Bradley’s last name as Williams, but Wood said she changed her name after the divorce.

Bradley and Williams had been drinking and arguing over a movie, according to an arrest affidavit. He wanted to go somewhere else, and she refused, police said.

After hearing the two argue for hours, Bradley’s son said he was going to call the police, but she asked him not to, officials said.

During the argument, Bradley told police Williams hit the glasses she was wearing, which cut her close to her eye. She went to the bathroom to clean it up, she told police, as he tried to follow her.

Eventually Williams went to the living room and was “taking deep breaths and not speaking to her.”

Bradley told police she “got frustrated and went to the kitchen and got a knife,” according to the affidavit. Then she walked back into the living room and stabbed Williams in the chest, police said.

He fell to the floor.

Bradley was cleaning up Williams’ blood while shouting about their relationship, as he lay unresponsive, according to police.

Bradley’s son called the police when he saw Williams unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

