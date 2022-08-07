In argument over parking space, two men are shot in east Fort Worth, authorities say
Two men were shot at midday Sunday during an argument with another person over a parking space at a business in east Fort Worth, police said.
The victims were shot 11:15 a.m. near East Rosedale Street and East Loop 820, Fort Worth police said.
One of the men was in critical condition, and the other was in serious condition, a MedStar spokesperson said. They were taken to different hospitals.
The shooting was reported in the 5500 block of MacArthur Drive.
Police did not announce an arrest.