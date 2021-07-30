UPDATE: Argument over speeding led to shooting death, police say

Jul. 30—ANDERSON — A suspect has been charged in connection with Thursday's shooting death of Christian Michael Cox.

Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 18, 1300 block of West Tenth Street, is facing a preliminary charge of murder and is being held without bond at the Madison County jail. Madison County prosecutor's office is requesting an additional 72 hours for formal charges.

Cox, 35, was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Hospital Anderson following an incident that took place in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street at about 9:30 p.m.

Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight said Friday the suspect, later confirmed to be Ivy, was taken into custody and a probable cause affidavit has been filed with the Madison County prosecutor's office.

The probable cause affidavit states that Cox and his girlfriend Jericca Yeater were standing on the street talking with their landlord when a car drove east at a high rate of speed.

Yeater told investigators that they yelled for the driver to slow down since her daughter was on the sidewalk across the street.

She said the landlord left and the car returned, turning off Sycamore Street and slowed in front of their house. Yeater said words were exchanged between Cox and Ivy. She said the car made a u-turn stopping at the corner and Cox walked toward the car.

Yeater said she heard several shots and observed Cox step back and fire a shot, falling backward to the ground and firing a second shot.

She saw Cox was bleeding from a wound near his chest and she called 911. Yeater said Cox never said a word.

When questioned by police Ivy declined to make a statement, but his sister told investigators Ivy said someone had hit his car.

"He grabbed his gun and left saying he was going back over there and shoot at the house to scare them," Ivy's sister said, according to the affidavit.

Ivy's girlfriend told police when he returned he got sick in the bathroom and said he had shot someone, the document stated.

Police recovered a handgun at the Tenth Street residence hidden inside a clothes hamper, the report said.

Ethan VonBank told The Herald Bulletin Friday that he worked with Cox at a local Tire Barn for several years.

"He was the kind of guy that would take the shirt off his back for someone," VonBank said. "He worked and went home to be with his daughter."

VonBank said he was working at a Taco Bell when he heard about the shooting.

"It kind of shocked me," he said. "He was trying to make things better for his family."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.