Argument over a Walmart parking space leaves 1 driver dead, 1 arrested, NC police say

A 55-year-old Charlotte man was hit and killed by another driver during a dispute over a parking space at a Walmart in Concord, police said.

Leon Phillip Fortner was pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday by Cabarrus County EMS paramedics, Concord Police said in a news release.

At 6:20 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a report of a hit and run with injuries in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 5800 block of Thunder Road Northwest, police said.

“Crash investigators quickly obtained a suspect vehicle description and description of the suspect driver,” according to the release.

Officers found the suspect and his vehicle at his home in the 1500 block of Callender Lane Northwest in Charlotte.

On Twitter Friday, police said they arrested Anthony Scott Amey and charged him with felony hit and run. Public records show Amey is 19.

A Cabarrus County magistrate set Amey’s bond at $50,000 pending a court hearing.