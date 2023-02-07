Argument in parking lot of popular Beltline bar leads to assault, Atlanta police say

An altercation over a parking space at a popular Atlanta bar and restaurant turned physical, according to Atlanta police.

On Jan. 28, 66-year-old Billy Fields got into a physical altercation with two men, identified as Reed Russo and 27-year-old Preston Howard, in the parking lot of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall on the Atlanta Beltline.

Fields told police he approached Reed after he saw him banging on the car window of Fields’ sister-in-law and being ‘aggressive over a parking space,’ according to a police report. Fields said he tried to deescelate this situation, and Reed kept cursing at Fields’ sister-in-law.

Eventually, Howard jumped into the altercation after he said he saw Fields hit Reed.

Reed was not on the scene when APD arrived.

Fields had a laceration on his eye and was treated for it, according to police. Police did not specify any other injuries suffered during this incident.

Police said that cameras were able to capture the incident, but they were unable to obtain that footage.

Reed was charged with assault, according to the police report.

