An argument and a shooting leads to a Broward man charged with first-degree murder

David J. Neal
·1 min read

An argument escalated, Davie police said, somebody pulled out a gun, and one man is in the morgue while another man is in jail.

This all-too-common occurrence happened Friday morning, police said, and involved Davie residents Roy Diesfeld and Donald Warshawsky. Diesfeld, 39, is in Broward County Main Jail on no bond, charged with first-degree murder.

Warshawsky died at Broward Health Medical Center. He was 41 years old.

The brief description by Davie police said Diesfeld and Warshawsky’s argument at 5941 SW 36th St., in the Palmview Townhomes Condominium community, ended with the shooting around 8:15 a.m. Police say they found Warshawsky shot in the chest and Diesfeld gone. Police later found Diesfeld in Fort Lauderdale, and they say he admitted shooting Warshawsky.

Diesfeld has had an on again-off again relationship with the criminal justice system over the last 20 years, and still owes $2,913.58 in fines from various misdeeds.

Diesfeld got probation for misdemeanor battery in 2001. A woman took out a temporary restraining order against him for dating violence on May 23, 2017, renewed it on June 5, 2017, and before letting it expire on July 11, 2017.

In 2019, Diesfeld pleaded no contest to robbery and driving without a license charges stemming from a strong-arm street robbery for which he drove the truck. While that case worked its way through the criminal justice system, Diesfeld got busted with methamphetamine while sitting on a moped behind a Motel 6 he’d been booted from before.

He pleaded no contest to the possession and trespass charges and his probation time ran concurrent with the previous 2019 incident.

Broward house party shooting injures 14-year-old living next door, cops say. Two others shot

Suspect in a Broward hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian faces 9 charges, including DUI

A pedestrian was killed near her Fort Lauderdale home. Here’s a car description.

Recommended Stories

  • Man jailed after stabbing ex and pulling out her teeth in violent attack

    Sohaib Younis, 27, breached a restraining order by entering the woman's home last year, Bradford Crown Court heard.

  • Police investigating suspicious death in Visalia

    Visalia police are investigating after a man dead inside a home on Sunday.

  • Man shoots pepper spray into car in north Fresno, police say

    Investigators say the victim was in some sort of argument with the suspect when he suddenly pulled out pepper spray and began shooting it.

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

    Since 2008, there have been 22 in-custody deaths, Sheriff’s Office says.

  • Poll: Just 15% of Americans trust China to help fight climate change

    When it comes to fighting climate change, few Americans surveyed say they trust China, the world's leading emitter of greenhouse gases, to do its part.

  • Autoweek's Racing on TV Listings For May 17-23 Includes F1 Monaco Grand Prix

    Where to find this week's racing action on TV

  • Man charged in Leavenworth shooting that took life of a father, former track star

    Floyd Ross Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds May 4.

  • The Best Beaches in Africa for Snorkeling, Surfing, and Remote Relaxation

    With 18,950 miles of coastline, Africa is home to plenty of amazing beaches. Here are 10 of the best stretches for snorkeling, sunbathing, and surfing, and more.

  • 'Spiral' ending: Max Minghella discusses his 'wide-eyed' cop, the horrors he 'Saw' (spoilers!)

    Max Minghella enjoyed playing a "wide-eyed" cop alongside Chris Rock in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw." He reveals all about those last twists.

  • Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for Palestinians

    Mohammed Salem/ReutersShortly after 42 people were killed in Gaza City on Sunday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a televised address in which he vowed to continue launching airstrikes “full-force.”Airstrikes on a major downtown street in Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday razed three residential buildings and killed dozens in the space of just five minutes, Palestinian health officials said. Among them were 10 children and 16 women. At least 50 people were wounded, and rescue crews spent the day sifting through the rubble, pulling out some survivors.It was the single deadliest attack in Gaza since the last major war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers in 2014.Despite increasing pressure from foreign leaders to negotiate a ceasefire—particularly after the Israeli military destroyed a building that housed international media outlets on Saturday—Netanyahu said the bombings would go on.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’With his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, by his side as a show of unity, Netanyahu said the attacks would continue at “full-force” and will “take time.”Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” from Hamas, he said.He reiterated the military’s justification for the Saturday attack on media offices, claiming that the high-rise building that housed the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets also housed Hamas.It hosted an “intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization” which “plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians,” he said. “So it’s a perfectly legitimate target.”Israel has offered no evidence to back up that claim, but Netanyahu said on CBS’ Face The Nation that it shared “smoking gun” intelligence with the U.S. that showed Hamas was using the building.“We are targeting a terrorist organization that is targeting our civilians and hiding behind them, using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.Just hours after Netanyahu’s announcement, the pummeling of Gaza intensified, with at least 55 raids on Gaza early Monday morning, according to Al Jazeera, which described the strikes as heavier, longer, and spanning a wider area than Sunday’s attacks. According to the Jerusalem Post, the IDF said the operation targeted a Hamas intelligence compound, but a local power company said its electrical lines, which supply power to large sections of southern Gaza city, were damaged by the airstrikes. No casualties have been immediately reported. President Joe Biden said in a call with Netanyahu on Saturday that attacks on the press were concerning. Al Jazeera was more blunt, calling it a “war crime.”Netanyahu said Israel would do “whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence... So it’ll take some time. I hope it won't take long, but it’s not immediate.”In separate strikes in the town of Khan Younis on Sunday, the Israeli military bombed a home that purportedly belonged to a top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar.“Hamas made a serious and grave mistake and didn’t read us properly,” Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, said in the Sunday television address, according to the Associated Press.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TVThe latest bout of violence in the Palestinian Territories broke out a week ago when Palestinians clashed with Israeli cops over heavy-handed tactics during Ramadan, including at the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.It has spilled into tit-for-tat air strikes between Israel and Hamas that appear to be getting deadlier by the day.At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women. More than 1,230 people have been wounded.In Israel, eight people have been killed, including a 5-year-old boy.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Off the rails: Episode library

    The first line of the Axios Manifesto is "Audience First." That's why we created our unique Smart Brevity style to get you smarter, faster, on topics that matter. But it also means we won't shy away from important stories that are worthy of more detail and more of your time, like our Deep Dives, Axios Investigates and now this deeply reported series, "Off the rails.” If you're in a hurry, check out the highlights:Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fireEpisode 2: Barbarians at the OvalEpisode 3: Descent into madnessEpisode 4: Trump turns on BarrEpisode 5: The secret CIA planEpisode 6: Last stand in GeorgiaEpisode 7: Trump turns on PenceEpisode 8: The siegeBonus episode: The craziest meeting of the Trump presidencyStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBeginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios special series takes you inside the collapse of a president.Our podcast on the series is called "How it happened: Trump's last stand." Episodes will be released each Monday, beginning on Jan. 18.Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fire Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesTrump’s refusal to believe the election results was premeditated. He had heard about the “red mirage” — the likelihood that early vote counts would tip more Republican than the final tallies — and he decided to exploit it.Read the full story.Episode 2: Barbarians at the Oval Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty ImagesTrump stops buying what his professional staff are telling him, and increasingly turns to radical voices telling him what he wants to hear. Read the full story.Episode 3: Descent into madness Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe conspiracy goes too far. Trump's outside lawyers plot to seize voting machines and spin theories about communists, spies and computer software.Read the full story.Episode 4: Trump turns on Barr Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer, Pool/Getty ImagesTrump torches what is arguably the most consequential relationship in his Cabinet.Read the full story.Episode 5: The secret CIA plan Photo illustration: Aïda Amer, Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty ImagesTrump vs. Gina — The president becomes increasingly rash and devises a plan to tamper with the nation's intelligence command. Read the full story.Episode 6: Last stand in Georgia Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer, Raymond Boyd/Getty ImagesGeorgia had not backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 and Trump's defeat in this Deep South stronghold, and his reaction to that loss, would help cost Republicans the U.S. Senate as well. Georgia was Trump's last stand.Read the full story.Episode 7: Trump turns on Pence Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Elijah Nouvelage, Alex Wong/Getty ImagesTrump believes the vice president can solve all his problems by simply refusing to certify the Electoral College results. It's a simple test of loyalty: Trump or the U.S. Constitution.Read the full story.Episode 8: The siege Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty ImagesAn inside account of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that ultimately failed to block the certification of the Electoral College. And, finally, Trump's concession.Read the full story.Bonus episode: Inside the craziest meeting of the Trump era Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post, George Frey/BloombergIn this bonus edition, we take you back into the final weeks of the Trump presidency — to one long, unhinged night a week before Christmas, when an epic, profanity-soaked standoff played out with profound implications for the nation.Read the full story.Episode 9: Trump's war with his generals Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty ImagesMonths after he left office, an important piece about Trump's final days as president began to emerge: His last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and swaths of the Middle East, Africa and even Europe ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration — and why he blinked.Read the full story.About the seriesOur reporting is based on interviews with current and former White House, campaign, government and congressional officials as well as eyewitnesses and people close to the president. Sources have been granted anonymity to share sensitive observations or details they would not be authorized to disclose. President Trump and other officials to whom quotes and actions have been attributed by others were provided the opportunity to confirm, deny or respond to reporting elements prior to publication. "Off the rails" is reported by White House reporter Jonathan Swan, with writing, reporting and research assistance by Zach Basu. It was edited by Margaret Talev and Mike Allen and copy edited by Eileen O'Reilly. Illustrations by Sarah Grillo, Aïda Amer and Eniola Odetunde.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • LeBron James bullish about his health, Lakers potentially being in the play-in tournament

    LeBron James said his ankle felt "10 times better" than when he first returned, once again fortifying the Lakers' championship hopes.

  • Jennifer Jason Leigh Reuniting with Quentin Tarantino to Narrate ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Audiobook

    The novelization of his Oscar-winning film arrives on June 29.

  • ‘It’s like I’m falling into dementia’: COVID effects linger for some NC long-haulers

    According to a new study, many people who contracted COVID-19 but were never hospitalized report lingering neurological problems like brain fog, fatigue and dizziness.

  • Dispatcher hears Garland woman shot to death in murder-suicide at apartment complex

    A Garland woman and a Mesquite man were found shot to death Sunday night in Garland.

  • Paul McCartney to Chat With Rick Rubin in New Hulu Docuseries ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

    Rocker will discuss his entire career in unique one-on-one conversation with the producer

  • AT&T to spin off HBO, other WarnerMedia assets in a huge deal with Discovery. What went wrong?

    The companies are expected to announce their proposed joint venture as early as Monday, creating a new company that would reshape Hollywood.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.