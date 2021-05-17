An argument and a shooting leads to a Broward man charged with first-degree murder

Axios

The first line of the Axios Manifesto is "Audience First." That's why we created our unique Smart Brevity style to get you smarter, faster, on topics that matter. But it also means we won't shy away from important stories that are worthy of more detail and more of your time, like our Deep Dives, Axios Investigates and now this deeply reported series, "Off the rails.” If you're in a hurry, check out the highlights:Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fireEpisode 2: Barbarians at the OvalEpisode 3: Descent into madnessEpisode 4: Trump turns on BarrEpisode 5: The secret CIA planEpisode 6: Last stand in GeorgiaEpisode 7: Trump turns on PenceEpisode 8: The siegeBonus episode: The craziest meeting of the Trump presidencyStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBeginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios special series takes you inside the collapse of a president.Our podcast on the series is called "How it happened: Trump's last stand." Episodes will be released each Monday, beginning on Jan. 18.Episode 1: A premeditated lie lit the fire Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesTrump’s refusal to believe the election results was premeditated. He had heard about the “red mirage” — the likelihood that early vote counts would tip more Republican than the final tallies — and he decided to exploit it.Read the full story.Episode 2: Barbarians at the Oval Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty ImagesTrump stops buying what his professional staff are telling him, and increasingly turns to radical voices telling him what he wants to hear. Read the full story.Episode 3: Descent into madness Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe conspiracy goes too far. Trump's outside lawyers plot to seize voting machines and spin theories about communists, spies and computer software.Read the full story.Episode 4: Trump turns on Barr Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer, Pool/Getty ImagesTrump torches what is arguably the most consequential relationship in his Cabinet.Read the full story.Episode 5: The secret CIA plan Photo illustration: Aïda Amer, Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty ImagesTrump vs. Gina — The president becomes increasingly rash and devises a plan to tamper with the nation's intelligence command. Read the full story.Episode 6: Last stand in Georgia Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer, Raymond Boyd/Getty ImagesGeorgia had not backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 and Trump's defeat in this Deep South stronghold, and his reaction to that loss, would help cost Republicans the U.S. Senate as well. Georgia was Trump's last stand.Read the full story.Episode 7: Trump turns on Pence Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Elijah Nouvelage, Alex Wong/Getty ImagesTrump believes the vice president can solve all his problems by simply refusing to certify the Electoral College results. It's a simple test of loyalty: Trump or the U.S. Constitution.Read the full story.Episode 8: The siege Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty ImagesAn inside account of the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that ultimately failed to block the certification of the Electoral College. And, finally, Trump's concession.Read the full story.Bonus episode: Inside the craziest meeting of the Trump era Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Getty Images photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post, George Frey/BloombergIn this bonus edition, we take you back into the final weeks of the Trump presidency — to one long, unhinged night a week before Christmas, when an epic, profanity-soaked standoff played out with profound implications for the nation.Read the full story.Episode 9: Trump's war with his generals Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty ImagesMonths after he left office, an important piece about Trump's final days as president began to emerge: His last-minute bid to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and swaths of the Middle East, Africa and even Europe ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration — and why he blinked.Read the full story.About the seriesOur reporting is based on interviews with current and former White House, campaign, government and congressional officials as well as eyewitnesses and people close to the president. Sources have been granted anonymity to share sensitive observations or details they would not be authorized to disclose. President Trump and other officials to whom quotes and actions have been attributed by others were provided the opportunity to confirm, deny or respond to reporting elements prior to publication. "Off the rails" is reported by White House reporter Jonathan Swan, with writing, reporting and research assistance by Zach Basu. It was edited by Margaret Talev and Mike Allen and copy edited by Eileen O'Reilly. Illustrations by Sarah Grillo, Aïda Amer and Eniola Odetunde.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free