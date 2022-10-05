Argument sparks Times Square subway stabbing, police say

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the leg during an argument with another straphanger inside the Times Square subway station on Tuesday, police said.

The assault happened during the dispute at 10:50 p.m. on the platform near the Times Square shuttle.

It wasn’t clear what sparked the violence. The attacker ran off and got on the 7 train.

The victim was taken by medics to Bellevue Hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.

The suspect is described as dark-skinned and in his 50s. He was wearing a dark blue jacket and blue pants.