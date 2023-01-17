Argument about time at Phoenix drive-thru leads to murder, arrest

Shooting

A man shot and killed a fellow customer at a north Phoenix eatery's drive-thru after being confronted about his time ordering, court documents say.

Luis Fernando Parra Cruz, 39, of Phoenix has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Benigno Rivera Figueroa, 51, according to court documents. Parra Cruz was booked into jail Monday, and as of Tuesday morning, remained in custody on a $750,000 bond, jail records show.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to shooting at the Julioberto's Fresh Mexican Food Restaurant drive-thru, located at 229 E. Dunlap Ave., and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to police and charging documents. He died there, police said.

A witness said a confrontation between Rivera Figueroa and his shooter ensued after Rivera Figueroa confronted the man in front of him at the drive-thru about "taking too long" at the window, according to court documents.

The restaurant's surveillance video showed Rivera Figueroa got out of his vehicle and approached the driver's side window of an SUV. He, briefly exchanged words with the driver and then punched the window pillar, according to court documents. The man in the SUV then pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and "immediately" fired at Rivera Figueroa at close range, charging documents detailed.

The shooter was seen in the surveillance video talking with the drive-thru employee before driving off, according to court records.

Witnesses said the shooter asked whether there were surveillance cameras in the drive-thru, court documents show.

Investigators were able to identify Parra Cruz as their suspect through the license plate captured on the store's security video, according to charging documents.

When taken into custody, Parra Cruz said he was acting in self-defense, according to charging documents.

A .45 caliber handgun was retrieved from Parra Cruz's bedroom with investigators preliminarily linking it to the firearm used in the shooting at the restaurants, according to court documents.

Parra Cruz's next court hearing is set for Monday, court records show.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Argument about time spent at Phoenix drive-thru leads to murder, arrest