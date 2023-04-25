Argument at Tucson house party leads to teen's fatal shooting, police say

Police are seeking the public's help in solving the Tucson killing of a teen at a party early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, Tucson police responded to a home near the 3200 block of East 27th Avenue for reports of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they learned that 16-year-old Estevan Angel Lujan had already been driven to a local hospital after being shot.

According to police, Lujan was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after his arrival.

Police said that detectives learned that Lujan had attended a party at the home, along with other friends, when he was involved in a verbal argument with another man. Sometime after that, he was shot.

The shooter and several witnesses fled before officers arrived, police said.

Those with information about the incident who would like to remain anonymous are urged to contact Tucson police at 88-CRIME or 9-1-1.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teenager Estevan Angel Lujan fatally shot at Tucson party