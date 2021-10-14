Argument turned violent ends in shooting at Columbia Burger King, deputies say

Emily Bohatch
·1 min read

A South Carolina man was arrested after he allegedly shot a man inside a Columbia fast food restaurant Tuesday night, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Branston Fulton, 22, was charged with attempted murder after the shooting.

Deputies were called to the Burger King on Longreen Parkway Tuesday night to reports of a shooting, according to the statement. They had also received a report from a local hospital that they were treating someone who had been shot.

Deputies believe that Fulton shot the other man after an argument between the pair turned violent. According to the statement, during the argument, Fulton allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the lower body.

Fulton was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

