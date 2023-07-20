Argument about watercraft leads to drive-by shooting at Hall County marina, deputies say

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an alleged argument about a watercraft led to a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened Sunday, just before 8:30 p.m. at Aqualand Marina on Lights Ferry Road.

According to Hall County deputies, the suspect Emmanuel De Jesus Salce, 27, of Norcross, got into an altercation with a man and woman over a personal watercraft.

The investigation revealed that Salce fired a gun toward the victims from a vehicle before taking off.

Flowery Branch Police initiated a traffic stop on Salce’s vehicle a few miles from the marina. He was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail where he is being held without bond.

There was also a three-year-old with the man and woman during the time of the alleged shooting. The victims were not injured.

The Georgia State Patrol charged Salce with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Hall County investigators have obtained arrest warrants for the suspect, charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, once for each victim of the incident at the marina.

The investigation is ongoing.

