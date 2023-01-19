Argument at Whataburger turns into brawl caught on video, Louisiana police say

An early-morning argument at a Whataburger in Louisiana ended in a brawl caught on video and an investigation, police said.

A fight broke out at the restaurant about 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Leesville Police Department.

When officers arrived they received conflicting statements from those involved and the restaurant staff, according to the release. People were released without charges until police investigate further, the release said.

Footage of the fight obtained by KALB show several people inside the restaurant throwing punches, restraining each other and hitting other people on the floor. All faces in the footage were blurred.

Video evidence helped identify those involved, according to police.

“It was found that a verbal altercation began between two groups of individuals which then turned physical between several of the individuals involved,” police said in the release.

Arrests are forthcoming, according to the release.

Leesville is about 55 miles southwest of Alexandria.

