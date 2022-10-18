Argument in Winder leads to shooting death of 11-year-old girl, wounding of woman, police say

A domestic disturbance Monday evening between a Winder man and woman ended with gunfire that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, the wounding of the woman, and the death of the shooter.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office reported that 11-year-old Angelique Ahearn was shot and killed, while Leonard Ahearn, 59, shot himself and died later at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

A 34-year-old woman had gunshot wounds to her hands and is recovering at the hospital, according to the news release.

The relationships between the trio were not released.

The shooting was reported at about 7:40 p.m. at a home at 181 Celestial Run in a subdivision located north of Winder.

Deputies were dispatched to the house after a caller reported she was on the phone with the woman “when she heard gunshots and then the line went quiet,” according to the release.

When deputies arrived, officers first spoke to the woman who reported that Ahearn had shot her, then shot himself.

The child was located in the house and was already deceased, deputies said.

The investigation revealed that as Ahearn and the woman argued, he retrieved a pistol and shot the child first. He then located the woman and shot her, before turning the gun on himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The nature of the argument was not disclosed.

The sheriff’s office reported they are continuing the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Winder shooting: Child dead, woman wounded in domestic disturbance