Arguments delayed in nurse assault case

Dec. 15—CATLETTSBURG — Arguments were delayed Thursday in the case of an Ashland man accused of attempting to sexually assault a nurse.

Public defender Greg Griffith asked Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent for more time Thursday in order to allow for motions to be filed in the case against 18-year-old Jordan Toenses.

"I thought that was why we reset it the last time," Vincent said.

Griffith, who was filling in for public defender Brian Hewlett, told the judge he was just there to pass along the message.

"This is what I have in my instructions, sir," Griffith said.

Vincent reset the case for Feb. 16, 2023, with the admonishment that if there isn't a plea deal worked out by then, he'd set a trial date.

Toenses is facing multiple charges in connection with a June 13 incident at a local emergency room. Among those is attempted first-degree sodomy.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com