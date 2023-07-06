Arguments in Stinebaugh appeal to be heard in September

Jul. 6—LIMA — Oral arguments in the appeal of former Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the Third District Court of Appeals courtroom in Lima.

Attorneys were originally scheduled to present their arguments on June 27 but that date was extended after Stinebaugh's legal team requested a continuance, according to the court's website.

Judge Mark Miller will serve as the presiding judge, with judges John Willamowski and Juergen Waldick also slated to hear arguments in the case.

Stinebaugh has appealed his 2022 conviction in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest.

An Auglaize County jury on Oct. 28 returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General's Office against Stinebaugh following four days of testimony.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.