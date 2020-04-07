ARGUS International, Inc. Announces White Paper: "COVID-19 and the Impact on the Business Aviation Industry"

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ARGUS International, Inc., a member of the SGS Group, today announces its release of the organization's analysis of the disruption caused by COVID-19 on business aviation flight activity. The publication titled "COVID-19 and the Impact on the Business Aviation Industry," is available for download on their website at https://www.argus.aero/covid-19-impact-business-aviation-activity/ and outlines the dramatic results the global pandemic is having on the business aviation community and the longer-term predictions.

"Without a doubt, the aggressive yet necessary steps taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have had a chilling effect on the aviation industry," said Joe Moeggenberg, CEO of ARGUS International. "Using our realtime and historical TRAQPak flight tracking data, our analysts took an objective, data-driven look into how this catastrophic event has altered business aviation traffic and provided a glimpse of what to expect soon."

In addition to the white paper, ARGUS announces that it will conduct a webinar to provide the business aviation community with a more in-depth analysis of the findings contained in the white paper along with updated data and projections. "This webinar offers a unique opportunity for attendees to speak with the analysts that brought us this content and gain additional insights," said Charles Cunningham, Vice President of Sales and Marketing VP at ARGUS International. "We hope this session will provide much-needed answers to an industry that is collectively on bated breath."

The 60-minute webinar titled, "GROUNDED: An Analysis of the COVID-19 Outbreak's Impact on Business Aviation Flight Activity," is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at various times. Interested participants are encouraged to register directly at https://go.argus.aero/groundedwebinarsignup.

Visit https://www.argus.aero/covid-19-impact-business-aviation-activity/ to download a complimentary copy of the "COVID-19 and the Impact on the Business Aviation Industry" White Paper.

About ARGUS International, Inc.

ARGUS International, Inc. (ARGUS) is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation services that allow organizations to improve their operational and business decision making with software solutions. ARGUS provides a collection of safety audits for both the business aviation and commercial aviation sectors. ARGUS Charter operator ratings are the most recognized and requested independent source of overall operator quality in the business aviation space. ARGUS subsidiaries include ARGUS PROS, the leading provider of onsite safety audits, and PRISM, a worldwide leader in safety management systems, certification, and consultation services. ARGUS was founded in 1995 and headquartered in Colorado.

To learn more about ARGUS International, please visit www.argus.aero

