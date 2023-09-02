Argyle Liberty Christian, head coach Jason Witten cruise past Episcopal School of Dallas

ARGYLE -- Junior Chase Garnett scored three touchdowns -- two receiving and one rushing -- as the Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors (2-0, 0-0) defeated the Episcopal School of Dallas Eagles 31-0 in a non-district matchup at Warrior Stadium.

Head Coach Jason Witten, the former Dallas Cowboys great, is in his third season at the helm of Warrior football. He credited his team’s execution in “all three phases.”

“We played so well last week offensively, and we knew that Episcopal would throw a lot and we prepared for that,” said Witten. “Our defense tonight was outstanding. And our special teams came up with big plays. We recovered the onside kick to open the game, and then had the big punt return for a TD in the third quarter.”

The victory avenged a heart-breaking 20-17 loss to ESD in the second game of the 2022 season in which ESD booted a 27-yard field goal with 33 seconds left for the win.

“That was a tough loss last year,” Witten said. “But I tell our team this is a new season. There are all kinds of ways of motivating a team.”

Witten said the team knew they would have to bring their A-game against a “well coached football team.”

Witten’s Warriors run away with it

In the first quarter, junior wideout Brady Janusek returned a punt 21 yards to the ESD 17 that led to a six-yard Garnett TD reception from Cole Welliver for a Warrior 7-0 lead.

Janusek was the Star-Telegram’s District MVP -- and third-team all-area receiver -- a year ago as a sophomore when he had 77 receptions for 1,218 yards and 15 aerial TDS with 21 six-pointers total.

Garnett’s three-yard TD scamper with 7:40 left in the second quarter capped a 12-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:01 off the clock. It was highlighted by a 50-yard Welliver to Janusek completion to the Eagles six-yard line.

Garnett caught a swing pass from Welliver and broke several tackles for a 13-yard touchdown to open the second half in an 11-play, 69-yard drive.

Following a three-and-out by the stout Warrior defense, junior Quinton Brown raced 70 yards for a punt return touchdown that gave the Warriors a 28-0 advantage with just six minutes left in the third period.

A Michael Stump 33-yard field goal early in the fourth period closed out the scoring for Argyle Liberty Christian.

Argyle Liberty Christian, the top-ranked private-school team in the Star-Telegram area poll, did not allow ESD inside its 25-yard line all game.

Eagle quarterback Jacob Gierkey passed for 129 yards on 18 completions in 43 attempts with one interception to lead ESD, which fell to 1-1 this season.

Standout Performances

Chase Garnett was a workhorse for Argyle Liberty Christian, registering a game-high 123 rushing yards on 28 carries, and adding three receptions for 26 yards.

Welliver, a Flower Mound transfer and a UConn pledge, totaled 206 passing yards and the two TDs to Garnett, completing 15 of 27 passes, with one interception.

Janosek had a game-leading 81 receiving yards on four catches, while Quinton Brown added 81 yards on six receptions.

The stingy Warrior defense held ESD to 135 yards total offense, including just six on the ground in 13 attempts.

Family Affair

Head Coach Jason Witten has two sons playing for the Warriors. Junior CJ Witten, a Linebacker, was one of leading tacklers on the team from last season, while freshman Cooper is a defensive back and wide receiver.

Cooper Witten recovered an onside kick at the ESD 42-yard line to open the game, while CJ Witten recorded a late fourth-quarter 13-yard sack.

Last week

ALC rolled over AP pre-season No. 4 state-ranked private school Prestonwood Christian Academy 48-19 last week as Welliver passed for 306 yards and 4 TDs, with Janusek tallying five receptions for 145 yards and 2 scores while adding a pair of interceptions on defense.

ESD upended Trinity Christian Academy-Addison 28-10 in its season-opener, with senior linebacker Collin Nicholson recording 19 tackles, including four TFLs and added one pass broken up, in the victory.

Up next

Argyle Liberty Christian has a bye week before a non-district road contest at Grapevine Faith Christian on Sept. 15th at 7:30 pm.

ESD squares off against that same Grapevine Faith Christian squad at home next Friday night at 7 pm.

Grapevine Faith Christian was the Star-Telegram’s 5th-ranked private school team entering this week’s games.