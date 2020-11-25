ARHT Media Announces Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures

ARHT Media Inc.
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ART), announces that it intends to extend the maturity date of its 2020 Series A Debentures (the "Debentures") until December 30, 2021 (the "New Maturity Date").

On January 30, 2020, the Company completed the private placement of Debentures for total gross proceeds of $1.6 million, representing an aggregate of $1,744,000 principal amount of Debentures. The Debentures are secured by way of a general security agreement made in favour of a collateral agent acting as agent for all of the holders of the Debentures, granting a security interest in substantially all of the Company's assets.

The Debentures were issued at a price of $0.9175 for each $1 of principal amount subscribed for, representing a 12% discount to the Debentures' principal amount over a nine-month period. On October 30, 2020, the maturity date of the Debentures was extended to December 30, 2020 and in conjunction with the extension of the maturity date, the principal amount of the Debentures was calculated on an 11-month period rather than a nine-month period.

The Company proposes to extend the maturity date of the Debentures to the New Maturity date and make a corresponding increase to the principal amount of each Debenture, as though the Debentures had been issued at a price of $0.8929 for each $1 of principal amount outstanding on December 30, 2020, representing a 12% discount to the Debentures' principal amount over the additional 12-month period.

Other than the amendment providing for the New Maturity Date (which is subject to receipt of the consent of holders of 66.66% of the principal amount of Debentures, and TSX Venture Exchange approval), the other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged.

In consideration for Debentureholders agreeing to the New Maturity Date, the Company proposes to issue to each Debentureholder one Warrant (a "Warrant") for every $1 of principal amount of Debenture. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.31 per share for a period expiring on the New Maturity Date.

About ARHT Media
ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


