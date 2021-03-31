Ari Emanuel's Endeavor agrees to buy all of Ultimate Fighting Championship

Endeavor, the talent agency and live events company led by Ari Emanuel, has agreed to acquire 100% of Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to information contained in a Wednesday afternoon IPO filing.

Background: Endeavor currently has a 50.1% stake in UFC, based on a 2016 deal done alongside private equity firms Silver Lake and KKR.

Endeavor did not disclose how much it plans to raise in the IPO, beyond a $100 million placeholder figure, but proceeds are expected to help finance the UFC purchase.

Endeavor previously planned to go public in 2019, but pulled the plan at the last minute due to weak investor demand.

In addition to UFC and the WME and IMG talent agencies, Endeavor owns the Professional Bull Riders and a streaming unit whose customers include the WWE.

The organization reports a $625 million net loss on $3.5 billion in revenue for 2020, when entertainment was hampered by the pandemic. It also lost money in 2019 on higher revenue, but it was profitable in 2018.

Of note: Endeavor also disclosed in its IPO filing the company plans to add Elon Musk to its board of directors.

