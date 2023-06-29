Ari Melber Shows Why Trump Should Be Very Worried About Rudy Giuliani

MSNBC’s Ari Melber spotted some potential bad news for Donald Trump in the investigation into his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election: Rudy Giuliani is now talking to prosecutors.

“There might be no person other than Donald Trump more closely associated with those efforts to overturn the election,” Melber said on Wednesday night. “No person more tightly aligned with the strategy, the big lie, the attempts at every level ― state, local, elector, and then ultimately marching and storming the Capitol ― might be no person larger than Giuliani.”

The former New York mayor and Trump attorney reportedly met under a proffer agreement, which is sometimes a precursor to a cooperation arrangement, although it’s not yet clear if Giuliani will go that far.

But Melber said there is almost certainly “great interest” in the Justice Department in getting Giuliani to flip, and the fact that he sat for an interview is a sign the probe is “intensifying.”

Melber spoke with former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman about the latest developments: