Ariana Grande becomes 1st woman to hit 200 million Instagram followers

Ariana Grande has become the first woman ever to reach 200 million followers on Instagram.

The new milestone comes after the 27-year-old "7 Rings" singer dethroned fellow pop star Selena Gomez last year as the most-followed woman on the platform.

Currently, Selena Gomez is the third most-followed woman on Instagram with 190 million followers while Kylie Jenner is in second place with 193 million.

Lady Gaga, who performed "Rain on Me" with Grande at the MTV VMAs Sunday night, offered her congrats.

"[Congratulations] to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers!" she wrote on Instagram. "You're a queen! Wear that crown!"

To get a sense of just how many followers Grande has compared to other pop superstars, Katy Perry has 105 million followers, Taylor Swift has 140 million followers, Justin Bieber has 146 million and Beyoncé has 153 million. Surprisingly, Lady Gaga has a relatively paltry 43.4 million followers compared to others.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the most-followed person on Instagram with 237 million followers.

