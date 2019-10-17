Ariana Grande begs Kylie Jenner to sample her viral rendition of 'Rise and Shine' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Ariana Grande is cooking up new music, and it just might include the voice of Kylie Jenner.

It all started when Jenner posted a video tour of her office at Kylie Cosmetics YouTube last week. The video includes a moment where the 22-year-old entrepreneur wakes up her daughter Stormi by turning on the lights and cheerfully singing "Rise and Shine."

That clip went viral, but the biggest reaction of all came from Grande herself.

The "Boyfriend" singer posted an adorable plea to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, complete with the sparkly eyes filter, asking Kylie if she could sample the "Rise and Shine" lyric. She also covered the three-second song.

Ariana Grande reenacts Kylie Jenner’s viral “rise and shine” meme in new Instagram story: “can i sample” pic.twitter.com/MyJSi2UYhO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 17, 2019

Kylie responded on her Instagram Stories and happily gave Grande the green light.

But, there was a catch -- she has to be in the music video.

It would mark the latest collaboration between Grande and the Jenners. Mom Kris Jenner was famously in Grande's "thank u, next" music video -- which has nearly 500 million views on YouTube.