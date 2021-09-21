Ariana Grande claims stalker has ‘terrorized’ her for months, including death threats: report

A 23-year-old man has allegedly been stalking Ariana Grande for at least seven months.

The singer has filed a restraining order against Aaron Brown, who allegedly showed up at her Los Angeles home with a large hunting knife, screaming at her security detail that he was going to “f—king kill you and her,” TMZ reported Tuesday.

The gossip site previously reported the attack, but it was unclear at the time that Grande was home.

Brown reportedly fled on foot and was eventually caught by police.

It’s unclear what other incidents led up to the Sept. 9 attack or how he “terrorized” her.

“I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family,” Grande, 28, said in a declaration, according to TMZ. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

According to Los Angeles jail records, Brown remains behind bars.