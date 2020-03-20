Ariana Grande recently told a follower she' "currently watching old seasons of top model and face-timing my loved ones" while social distancing. But, like the multitasking queen she is, she's also giving us some entertainment and using her platform for good.

MORE: Whitney Houston Hologram tour aims 'to get a feeling again of being in her presence'

She treated fans to a beautiful a cappella rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Believe In You and Me," which she posted on her socials.

Elsewhere, on her Instagram Story, Grande gave a shout-out to those whose are suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we are social distancing and doing the best we can to protect one another, my heart hurts for the small businesses, individuals and families affected by all this," she writes.

"I am supporting the organizations below & if u are able to, u should too," she adds.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos donate $1 million for relief efforts amid coronavirus pandemic

Grande then provides contact info for a number of different charities, including Opportunity Fund, which provides small business relief; GiveDirectly, an emergency COVID-19 cash fund; the World Health Organization's COVID-19 solidarity response fund; Feeding America; and the Italian Red Cross.

Ariana Grande covers Whitney Houston, urges help for small businesses amid coronavirus originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com