Ariana Grande does Celine Dion impression on 'The Voice,' much to Kelly Clarkson's delight

It’s always a treat when Ariana Grande pulls out her Celine Dion impression!

Grande did a quick impersonation of Dion on “The Voice” Monday, proving that she can imitate the iconic singer’s spoken voice as well as her singing.

It happened after contestant Xavier Cornell sang “Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry, turning the 2010 pop hit into a more soulful ballad.

“I thought that was a really beautiful take on that song,” Grande told Cornell, adding that his vocals at the end mirrored the way Dion sang one of her most famous numbers, “My Heart Will Go On.”

Grande's Celine Dion impression was spot on, as always. (The Voice)

“It almost sounded like the song from 'Titanic,'” Grande said. “At the end, you did, coincidentally, the same run.”

“Man, I sure hope you don’t get sued for stealing that lick from ‘Titanic,’” Blake Shelton joked.

Grande riffed off of her fellow "Voice" coach's comment with an impromptu impression.

“Celine Dion is like, ‘Hello, that’s my run!’” she said, pretending to talk on the phone and absolutely nailing Dion’s trademark French-Canadian accent.

Kelly Clarkson burst out laughing and said, “Oh, my God, I love your impression of her.”

Grande has shown off her pitch-perfect Celine Dion impression several times over the years.

She channeled the queen of pop’s powerful vocals during a visit to “The Tonight Show” in 2015, when she and Jimmy Fallon sang a duet of Dion’s song “Beauty and the Beast” from the 1991 Disney film.

Story continues

She brought back the impression during an epic round of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on the “Tonight Show” later that year, singing The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” in the style of the French-Canadian pop icon, complete with her hand gestures and little comments to the crowd between verses.

She again impersonated Dion on “Saturday Night Live” in 2016 and also showed off her perfect impressions of Britney Spears, Shakira and Jennifer Lawrence.

Related: The pop star loves doing impressions of fellow celebrities, as she showed on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend.

In 2018, Grande belted out "My Heart Will Go On" during a "Titanic" medley on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Grande is clearly a Celine Dion megafan, and it sounds like the pop icon is only flattered by Grande’s frequent impressions of her.

Asked once on the "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” whether the celebrities she impersonates are ever insulted, Grande said: "No, no, no! When I met Celine, she told me, she was like, 'When I saw you, I peed!'"

"I'm just a big fan," she added. "I'm a really big fan. I think that's why they don't get mad, because they know that I come from a place of love."