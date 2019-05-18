Ariana Grande Dresses Up as an Astronaut During NASA Space Center Visit — and Plays Her Song 'NASA'

One small step for woman, one giant leap for woman-kind!

After performing for a sold-out crowd in San Antonio, Texas, Ariana Grande accepted the opportunity to visit NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday.

The pop star, 25, documented her tour on Instagram Story in videos that showed her dressed in an astronaut’s uniform, complete with helmet.

“Thank you for the coolest day of my life @nasa,” Grande captioned one of her videos.

“My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around,” she said.

The singer’s friend even played her hit song “NASA” during the visit!

The opening verse of the single, off her album Thank U, Next, can be heard with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela’s remix of Neil Armstrong’s iconic quote, “This is one small step for woman, one giant leap for womankind,” playing on a cell phone.

Grande’s visit to NASA comes three days after Shangela, who also starred in A Star Is Born opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, revealed to fans and followers on Instagram how she originally wanted to record her “NASA” opener and her “vision” for a drag performance of the song.

“This is my vision for ‘NASA,’ it’s all about space. I see myself coming in in a clear bubble spacesuit. I want the spacesuit to be form-fitting, though, with t—– and all, and I’m gonna come in like I’m walking on the moon,” Shangela said as Grande could be heard laughing in the background.

In January, Grande teased the meaning of the song, in which she likens herself to the “universe” and “a star,” on Twitter after a fan suggested that “NASA isn’t about a man.”

The star responded, writing, “well it is so we should probably shut up lmao.”