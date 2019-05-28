Ariana Grande and many of her fans aren't quite feeling the singer's new wax figure in Madame Tussauds' London location.

Earlier this month, the museum announced that a life-sized Ariana Grande figure would go on display for a five-week stint.

"Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday," the museum's official account tweeted on May 21.

Whether Madame Tussaud's actually "nailed" her style is still up for debate, however.

"I just wanna talk," came the bemused reaction from Grande, who commented on an Instagram photo from PopCrave of her wax statue.

You chose Classic Ari!



Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕#MTLxAri #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/gnd58eCGhC



— Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 21, 2019

Grande's fans seemed to agree with her, flooding social media with negative reactions to the wax figure.

"I look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande," proclaimed @yourenolover.

i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande https://t.co/YuRsiEvnOH — daisy (@yourenoIover) May 22, 2019

"Tell that wax figure to move so i can see ariana's wax figure," said @reputertion, who didn't see any resemblance.

tell that wax figure to move so i can see ariana's wax figure. — ter (@reputertion) May 24, 2019

"This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive," @kellykeegs opined.

This Ariana Grande wax figure is actually offensive pic.twitter.com/2m6mteqaKv — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) May 24, 2019

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ariana Grande, fans poke fun at her 'offensive' new wax figure at Madame Tussauds