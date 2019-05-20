Ariana Grande Had an Outta This World Weekend with NASA

Ariana Grande More

Ariana Grande got to literally hang with some of the smartest people in the universe when she stopped by the NASA Space Center before her concert in Texas.

Grande hit up NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Saturday, the day before she was set to perform at Houston’s Toyota Center.

The singer caught the attention of the space agency after she released her song, “NASA,” on her Thank U, Next album.

During her visit, Grande met with astronomers and scientists, autographed space gear and even slipped into a legit astronaut suit. The crews also took her for a ride in a multi-directional driving rover and strapped her up to simulate doing space work while suspended.

Unfortunately, Grande disconnected her safety tether and would have floated off into space, but luckily she won’t have to be responsible for any actual space walks in the future.

After the day of space camp, Grande thanked NASA and wrote, “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can’t wait to share more. What a special day and experience. Thank you so so so so much for your generosity and for showing my friends n i around.”

