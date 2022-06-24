How Ariana Grande’s Hit ‘7 rings’ Acts as a Financial Motivator

Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit/REX/Shutterstock

Can a pop song help us reach our financial goals? Fans of Ariana Grande‘s hit single “7 rings” say yes.

In “7 rings,” Grande sings about her lifestyle as a financially independent woman. She works hard and plays even harder, buying gifts for her friends and investing in her personal needs. “I don’t mean to brag, but I be like, ‘Put it in the bag,'” she sings.

And it’s not bragging either. Grande’s single tells the story of a moment in her life where she went through a difficult time and was met with a crossroads. Instead of giving up or backing down, she emerged a savage, declaring in the lyrics that she’d “rather be tied up with calls and not strings, write my own checks like I write what I sing.”

The lyrics in “7 rings” act as financial motivators to many of Grande’s fans who find inspiration and motivation alike in the song’s messaging. Here are some fan favorites and how they may inspire you in your financial journey.

“You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it.”

Tiffany Young is the CEO of Thin Hair Thick and a certified trichologist. Young’s favorite line in “7 rings” is the one that has since gone viral in the hair community: “You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it.”

“You can buy the hair that you want,” said Young. “You do not have to be stuck with the hair that mother nature gave you. The ability to change your hair as often as you change your mind is incredibly liberating.”

Young said that the lyric suggests there are no limits. It’s a line that is incredibly important for women in caregiving roles to hear as they often equate their value with the ability to self-deprive and put the needs and comforts of others above their own.

Within eight musical downbeats, Grande turns this self-imposed social construct upside down. She declares her needs and wants are within reach and not just a mirage to be put on the backburner of someday wishes. If you know exactly what your dream is and go out and work for it, you can buy the hair you want while cracking the secret code to success.

“Whoever said money can’t solve your problems, Must not have had enough money to solve ’em.”

Datha Santomieri is the co-founder and vice president of Steadily, a national insurance agency. Santomieri said she relates the most to the lyric in which Grande references an age-old financial sentiment about how money can’t solve all your problems. Grande’s lyrics flip it around: “Whoever said money can’t solve your problems, Must not have had enough money to solve ’em.”

“As a businesswoman, I emphatically relate to the notion of having or not having enough money to solve certain problems,” said Santomieri. This rings true in Santomieri’s work which is predicated on securing funding, working with tight budgets and allocating resources to help the business run smoothly and make sure her clients are happy.

From a financial perspective, Santomieri feels like “7 rings” is a ballad about enjoying the luxuries of life due to accumulated wealth with no worries and no regrets. From a motivational perspective, it is fuel for Santomieri’s success.

“This song fuels my ambition to succeed as an entrepreneur; in an extreme and playful way. It reflects my desire to use my skills and insight for sustained success.” said Santomieri.

“Happiness is the same price as red bottoms.”

In the line right before this lyric, Grande sings that she doesn’t want to choose which one thing to buy. Rather than mull over the choices, Grande assertively sings, “I say, ‘Nah, I want all of ’em.'”

If we presume what she’s buying in this lyric are shoes, then Grande is definitely enjoying wearing her Christian Louboutin heels. “Happiness is the same price as red bottoms,” she declares.

Dawn Dahlby, a private wealth advisor, said that while some may disagree with this lyric, Dahlby would be personally content to wear Louboutins while living out her own version of happiness. Dahlby coaches her clients on how to align their worth with the right type of income. When a person earns income that is in alignment with their worth, and finds opportunities to grow their self-worth, they are able to achieve happiness.

Dahlby said Grande’s happiness is aligned to building enough wealth to live out her biggest desires.

“That’s a great message to send to other women who feel financially stuck with ‘strings attached.’ It tells them that yes, you CAN become, have and do whatever you want in life.”

Just as Young pointed out some of the lyrics in “7 rings” suggest there are no limits, Dahlby said the song is about designing a life with a limitless mindset.

“We all have different ideas of what we want, but Ariana has strong beliefs and conviction about what she wants, and you should too,” said Dahlby. “This song calls on Ariana’s fans to live according to their own wealth and worth, whatever that looks like to them.”

“I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.”

Almost every Ariana fan I spoke to universally declared the song’s catchy chorus — “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.” — is a key financial motivator.

One of the reasons why “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” resonates as a financial motivator with so many fans is because the spending approach is from an abundance mentality, rather than a restrictive mentality said Chloe Elise, CEO and founder of Deeper Than Money.

“When you tell yourself over and over ‘I can’t spend,’ or ‘I want that but can’t have it,’ it puts your mind in a place of restriction. Restriction leads to binging. Eventually, you end up saying ‘screw it’ — and you put it all on a credit card which will make you feel guilty. And the cycle continues,” said Elise.

Rather than tell yourself no, start telling yourself yes. Yes, you can have whatever you want. Elise said the key after saying yes is to spend in alignment. You can literally follow the rules for spending in alignment with each of Grande’s chorus lyrics.

I see it. (Look at it closer, avoid acting impulsively by taking time to think about it.)

I like it. (Is it something you really love? Have you been wanting it for a while?)

I want it. (It is a want, or is it a need?)

I got it. (How will you make it happen? How can you prioritize it in your budget?)

Once you answer each of these questions and you still feel good about it, Elise said you’ll know it’s in alignment.

As you tell yourself yes to all the things you want, whether it’s a new hairstyle, career or stiletto heels, talk positively about yourself. Ariana’s lyrics enforce the idea that you are able to financially provide for yourself. Believe in that energy and make your dreams happen.

“You are allowed to trust that you can make boss financial decisions. You are worthy of building wealth. You getting ahead with your finances is going to positively impact others in your life. Even if it takes time to believe it, positive self-talk is one of the best ways to manifest that future for yourself,” said Elise.

