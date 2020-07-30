    Advertisement

    Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's MTV VMA nominations

    ANDREA TUCCILLO
    Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the lead nominees for this year's MTV VMAs.

    The artists and each scored nine nominations.

    Their collaboration "Rain on Me," which appeared on Gaga's album, "Chromatica," is up for seven, including video of the year and song of the year.

    Grande is also up for two for her quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U." Gaga has two additional solo nods for artist of the year and new category, best quarantine performance.

    PHOTO: Ariana Grande performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 04, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
    Other top nominees this year include Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each, and Taylor Swift with five nods for the videos "Lover" and "The Man," off of her "Lover" album.

    The 2020 MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT.

    Here's the list of nominees in some of the major pop categories:

    VIDEO OF THE YEAR

    • Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted"

    • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD -- "Godzilla"

    • Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good" –

    • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain on Me"

    • Taylor Swift -- "The Man"

    • The Weeknd -- "Blinding Lights"

    ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    • DaBaby

    • Justin Bieber

    • Lady Gaga

    • Megan Thee Stallion

    • Post Malone

    • The Weeknd

    SONG OF THE YEAR

    • Billie Eilish -- "everything i wanted"

    • Doja Cat -- "Say So"

    • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

    • Megan Thee Stallion -- "Savage"

    • Post Malone -- "Circles"

    • Roddy Ricch -- "The Box"

    BEST COLLABORATION

    • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U"

    • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin -- "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

    • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid -- "Beautiful People"

    • Future ft. Drake -- "Life Is Good"

    • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj -- "Tusa"

    • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

    PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

    • Doja Cat

    • Jack Harlow

    • Lewis Capaldi

    • Roddy Ricch

    • Tate McRae

    • YUNGBLUD

    BEST POP

    • BTS -- "On"

    • Halsey -- "You should be sad"

    • Jonas Brothers -- "What a Man Gotta Do"

    • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo -- "Intentions"

    • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande -- "Rain On Me"

    • Taylor Swift -- "Lover"

    VIDEO FOR GOOD

    • Anderson .Paak -- "Lockdown"

    • Billie Eilish -- "all the good girls go to hell"

    • Demi Lovato -- "I Love Me"

    • H.E.R. -- "I Can't Breathe"

    • Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"

    • Taylor Swift -- "The Man"

    BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

    • 5 Seconds of Summer -- "Wildflower"

    • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber -- "Stuck with U"

    • blink-182 -- "Happy Days"

    • Drake -- "Toosie Slide"

    • John Legend -- "Bigger Love"

    • twenty one pilots -- "Level of Concern"

    BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

    • Chloe & Halle -- "Do It" from MTV's Prom-athon

    • CNCO -- Unplugged At Home

    • DJ D-Nice -- Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

    • John Legend -- #togetherathome Concert Series

    • Lady Gaga -- "Smile" from One World: Together At Home

    • Post Malone -- Nirvana Tribute

